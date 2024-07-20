Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Ziff Davis worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 63.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 115,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZD. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.5 %

ZD stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 648,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,643. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.