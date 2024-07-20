Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.53.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.8 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $119.90. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.5% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 17.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 130,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.