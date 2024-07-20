ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,907 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 437.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,889,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,773 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,857,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,190,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,177,000 after buying an additional 2,993,195 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,103,000 after buying an additional 1,607,986 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,728,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

