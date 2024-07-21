104,979 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,979 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,003,500 shares of company stock worth $166,350,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

