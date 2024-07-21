10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Lowered to $25.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after buying an additional 2,521,289 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,894,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,422 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.