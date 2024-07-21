129,188 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 40.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.40. 367,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $217.34. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

