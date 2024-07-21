1,467 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BAH opened at $156.06 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

