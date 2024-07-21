16,785 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1,489.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. 43,902,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,118,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $335.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,984,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,448,152. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

