1,747,014 Shares in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,747,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. M&G Plc owned about 0.17% of REE Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

REE Automotive Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ:REE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.04. 31,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,526. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. REE Automotive Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.97.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. REE Automotive had a negative net margin of 6,265.21% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REE shares. Roth Capital raised REE Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

