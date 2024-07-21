366,450 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,896,000. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.90. 43,902,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,118,136. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $335.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,984,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,448,152. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

