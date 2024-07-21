4,896 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,005 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,485,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,346. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.