5,944 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEC. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS FDEC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,255 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $889.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

