6,379 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Acquired by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Sensient Technologies stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.97. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $81.51.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $384.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

About Sensient Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.