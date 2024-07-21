65,570 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 65,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after buying an additional 149,788,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,730,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,534,910,000 after buying an additional 1,603,427 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after buying an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,219,000 after buying an additional 1,357,956 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,631,000 after buying an additional 1,369,723 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

