ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $39,974.14 and $0.23 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 81.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,842.24 or 0.99974890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011546 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00072924 BTC.

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000039 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

