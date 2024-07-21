Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 63,867 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1,470.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 63,867 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Insulet worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Insulet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PODD traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $195.03. 653,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,452. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.74. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $289.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

