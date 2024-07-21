Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,347 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.66% of Commvault Systems worth $161,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,081,000 after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,134,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 230,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $121.08. 184,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.76. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $126.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,472.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.