Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,195,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.91% of Criteo worth $76,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Stock Up 1.8 %

CRTO traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $40.55. 552,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,426. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $40.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $36,884.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,760.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $36,884.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,760.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,535 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $59,849.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,698,926.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,239. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

View Our Latest Report on Criteo

About Criteo

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.