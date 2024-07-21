Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.04% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $14,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 134,292 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,764.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at $398,764.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $246,181. Insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $14.32. 104,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,957. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $303.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

