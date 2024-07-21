Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 180.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426,935 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of GSK worth $95,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in GSK by 71.3% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,822 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in GSK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,032,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in GSK by 37.8% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,442 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its position in GSK by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,385 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

