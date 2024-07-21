Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4,631.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917,624 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.47. 27,420,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,528,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

