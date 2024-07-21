Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $101.49 Million Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 585,647 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.08% of Autohome worth $101,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 214,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 443,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. 697,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,994. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

Autohome Announces Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $222.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

