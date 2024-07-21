Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $14.28 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.27 on Friday, reaching $534.35. 1,667,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,182. The company has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $565.05 and a 200-day moving average of $564.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.