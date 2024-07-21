Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $197.23 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,286,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $197,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.8% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.0 %

BCC traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.84. The company had a trading volume of 245,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,027. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.32.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

