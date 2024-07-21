Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $250.36 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,130,150 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421,396 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $250,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 890,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

