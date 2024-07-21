Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $69.78 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,991 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,469,720 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Rio Tinto Group worth $69,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,954,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,319,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $1,734,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $63.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.38. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.