Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 233.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,073 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 1.0% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of ServiceNow worth $295,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ServiceNow by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $12.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $751.20. 1,187,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,988. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $740.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $747.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.