Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.14% of NETGEAR worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other NETGEAR news, CRO Michael A. Werdann sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $112,314.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 79,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,966.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NETGEAR news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $75,163.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Werdann sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $112,314.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 79,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,966.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,244 shares of company stock valued at $308,028 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 110,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,795. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $441.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

