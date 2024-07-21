Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 107,203 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.07% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

VNDA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. 549,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,920. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $355.60 million, a P/E ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

VNDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

