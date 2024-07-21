Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 115,959 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5,380.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,959 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $17,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.06. 436,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day moving average is $146.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $106.90 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

