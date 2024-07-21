Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,664,258 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 89.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664,258 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $108,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

ASX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. 8,424,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,619,800. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.3209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASX. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASE Technology

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.