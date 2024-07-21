Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,288 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $86,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Masco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Masco by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.73. 4,060,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,763. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.