Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,340,142 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of Pure Storage worth $152,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.10. 3,317,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.07, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

