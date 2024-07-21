Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 118,536 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,536 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Powell Industries worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,533,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.52. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $209.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at $872,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

