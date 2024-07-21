Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 121,380 Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,380 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of TORM worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 533,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,197. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.60. TORM plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.13). TORM had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TORM plc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. TORM’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

