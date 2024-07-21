Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 56,156 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 56,156 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.57% of Bel Fuse worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 55,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 373.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Bel Fuse by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.51. 93,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $839.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.41. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.47 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BELFB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

