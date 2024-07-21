Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 82,026 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,026 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of FinVolution Group worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 503,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 306,903 shares in the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 580.1% in the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 213,242 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth $647,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 176,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 124,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 245,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

Shares of FinVolution Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,840. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.44. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.