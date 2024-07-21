Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.65.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th.

In other Accolade news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 17,529 shares of company stock valued at $102,466 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,903,000 after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 26,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,559 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

ACCD opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $276.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

