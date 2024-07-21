Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Aemetis Stock Down 5.0 %

AMTX stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $143.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.32. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $72.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $180,014.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 10,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 74,298 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

