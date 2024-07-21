Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $152.89 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $152.89 million and approximately $17.88 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,165,673,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,165,673,025.3052764 with 540,635,439.5619758 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.9724046 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $17,439,822.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

