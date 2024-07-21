Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGEN. HC Wainwright cut Agenus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agenus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Agenus Price Performance

Agenus stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Agenus will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,938,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,440,000 after acquiring an additional 432,202 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Agenus by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 27,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Agenus by 526.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 167,017 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Agenus by 3,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,306,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,064 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 269,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

