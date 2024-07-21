Agilent Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on A. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $131.78 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.49.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.