AGNC Investment (AGNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.22 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

