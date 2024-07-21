Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alcoa

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,658,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $45,730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alcoa by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,423 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Alcoa by 202.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 997,912 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alcoa by 3,731.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 799,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after buying an additional 778,831 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.