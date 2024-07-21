Alera Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.85 on Friday, hitting $551.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,636. The company has a market capitalization of $244.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $510.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.33.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,063,203 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

