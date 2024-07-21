Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after acquiring an additional 37,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,218,132,000 after acquiring an additional 211,459 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 102.2% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.94. 720,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.98. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

