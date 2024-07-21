Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $33.36 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00047619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00015584 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,229,221,477 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

