Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$18.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$21.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.78.

AP.UN stock opened at C$17.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -47.12%.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

