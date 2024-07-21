Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.38), Yahoo Finance reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Alpine Income Property Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.640 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $228.82 million, a PE ratio of -420.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINE. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,959 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 190,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,707.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

