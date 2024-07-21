Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.82.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

AMZN opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.59. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.